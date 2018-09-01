Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (GEL) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.9620473921158 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

GEL opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.22). Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $752.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

About Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

