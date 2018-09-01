Geoffrey L. Donaker Sells 2,000 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $378,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE YELP opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.96. Yelp Inc has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $234.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.26 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 17.64%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Yelp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,659 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Yelp by 16.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Yelp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 87,520 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Yelp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yelp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

