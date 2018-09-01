GGP’s (GGP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of GGP (NYSE:GGP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GGP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GGP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on shares of GGP and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GGP in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GGP in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GGP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of GGP opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GGP has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $583.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.94 million. GGP had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts expect that GGP will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GGP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in GGP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in GGP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in GGP during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in GGP by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

