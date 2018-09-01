Giant Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,457.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Giant has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $8,457.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00008347 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000756 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AdultChain (XXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 1,176,505 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.