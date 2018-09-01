Glaukos (GKOS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GKOS. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $68.37 on Thursday. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 8,771 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $386,011.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,411.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 150,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 708,273 shares of company stock valued at $38,638,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 68.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,346,000 after acquiring an additional 453,167 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 13.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.6% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 602,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

