Global Payments Inc (GPN) Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Global Payments by 8,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3,067.2% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Wedbush upped their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.15.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $69,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,316.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $353,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,930. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $124.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $92.90 and a one year high of $125.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $982.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.75 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

