Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0236 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 147.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 164.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $9.85 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $210.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $77,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debra Coy purchased 3,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

