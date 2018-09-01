Globeflex Capital L P Has $723,000 Holdings in Supervalu Inc. (SVU)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.09% of Supervalu worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Supervalu by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,408,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 463,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Supervalu by 52.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,702 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Supervalu by 4.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,701,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after acquiring an additional 121,869 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Supervalu by 130.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,803,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Supervalu by 67.1% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVU opened at $32.29 on Friday. Supervalu Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.52). Supervalu had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Supervalu’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Supervalu Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SVU. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Supervalu in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supervalu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Supervalu in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supervalu from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Supervalu in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

About Supervalu

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

