Globeflex Capital L P Increases Holdings in Heska Corp (HSKA)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.08% of Heska worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 157.4% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 277,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 169,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,875 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Heska during the first quarter valued at $3,493,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 64.2% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 21.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 238,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $728.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.76. Heska Corp has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $111.34.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Heska had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Wisnewski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $79,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,713,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Eyl sold 33,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $3,284,739.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,844.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,357 shares of company stock worth $5,779,747 in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heska has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

