GMS (GMS) PT Raised to $37.00 at Nomura

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Nomura from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.89% from the company’s previous close.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

GMS stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. 1,139,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. GMS has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $778.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.61 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.00%. GMS’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. research analysts forecast that GMS will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $26,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $389,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,333,414.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 978,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

