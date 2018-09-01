Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.74.

PFE stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $42.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

