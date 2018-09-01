Goldman Sachs Group Increases EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Price Target to $75.00

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Shares of EXAS opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.65 and a beta of 1.00.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 3,427 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $201,713.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,139.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,014 shares of company stock worth $1,031,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 229.2% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 59,134 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 24.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth $202,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 233,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

