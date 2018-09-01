Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

GT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

GT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. 7,807,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,751. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

