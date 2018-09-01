Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

GSHD has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.80, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $32.02.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,822,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,355,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,753,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,297,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

