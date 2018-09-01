Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 808,836 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 402,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $31,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8,430.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 255.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

In related news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $32,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.