Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 34,254 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,254 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $30,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Monster Beverage by 7,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

