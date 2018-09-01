Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Holdings Trimmed by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,326 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $257,197.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,399 shares of company stock worth $857,398. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.82. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

