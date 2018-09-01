Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Greene County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $291.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.29. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $38.00.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.05%.

In related news, Director Peter W. Hogan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

