Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Sandler O’Neill set a $32.00 price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $638.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President Kevin M. Costantino sold 8,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $263,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 213,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $144,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 94.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.