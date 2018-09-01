Gregory J. Mccormack Sells 15,678 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $194,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,001.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $12.40 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

