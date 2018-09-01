Greif, Inc. Class A (GEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We think the N.A. containerboard market is at peak, and the only question is how quickly margins fall and by how much. As a result of these concerns, we think GEF’s EBITDA is headed downward in FY19 and potentially beyond. The Company will have up to a ~$25 million benefit in FY19 vs. FY18 in its containerboard business from the lagged benefit of the recent containerboard price increase and continued decade-low old corrugated container (OCC) costs, but we nonetheless expect GEF’s EBITDA to decline in FY19 as a result of ongoing pressures on its larger rigid business.””

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greif, Inc. Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Greif, Inc. Class A has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Greif, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. Class A will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greif, Inc. Class A by 19.2% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Greif, Inc. Class A by 20.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Greif, Inc. Class A by 116.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Greif, Inc. Class A by 56.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

