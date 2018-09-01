GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in 1st Source Co. (SRCE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 372.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of 1st Source worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in 1st Source by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in 1st Source by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 567,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in 1st Source by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 27,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 81,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $31,306.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,388.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $82,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,911 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,908.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

1st Source stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $78.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.80 million. equities analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRCE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.