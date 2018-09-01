GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,980 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 499,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,562,000 after purchasing an additional 60,681 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Proofpoint by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 36,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,305,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Proofpoint by 43.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 63,340 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Proofpoint to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.68.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.18. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.46 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $6,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,574 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,550.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.70, for a total value of $4,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,751 shares of company stock worth $24,297,264. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.