Guess? (GES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Guess? has crushed the industry in the past six months, largely attributable to strength in its Europe and Asia businesses. Notably, these regions have been delivering superb results, courtesy of constant store openings and strong e-commerce, ultimately leading to positive comps growth. These factors along with enhanced margins fueled Guess?’s first-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year. However, high distribution costs hit margins in Europe and are expected to increase SG&A costs of Guess? in the second quarter. Also, sales continued to be soft in Americas Retail that has long been struggling with slow traffic. Nonetheless, the company has been making efforts to bring a turnaround to this region. These factors along with the aforementioned growth drivers encouraged management to raise fiscal 2019 view. Also, estimates for the second quarter have remained stable, ahead of the earnings release.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Guess? from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guess? currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Guess? has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Guess? had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $645.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla purchased 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 99.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

