Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Beasley Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Beasley Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $189.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Fowler acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,199 shares in the company, valued at $272,433.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cristina Bordes sold 1,954,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $13,780,973.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. ZPR Investment Management purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

