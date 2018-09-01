GVC (GVC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,330 ($17.16) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities boosted their target price on GVC from GBX 1,141 ($14.72) to GBX 1,376 ($17.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on GVC from GBX 1,170 ($15.09) to GBX 1,250 ($16.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on GVC from GBX 1,200 ($15.48) to GBX 1,370 ($17.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,176.58 ($15.18).

Shares of LON:GVC opened at GBX 1,102 ($14.22) on Wednesday. GVC has a 1 year low of GBX 705.50 ($9.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 996 ($12.85).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

