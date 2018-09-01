Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $30.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.53.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.25 million. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rand Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

