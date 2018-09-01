Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

THG stock opened at $122.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.94. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $87.91 and a 52-week high of $131.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

