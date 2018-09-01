Harvard Management Co. Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,918,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,090,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after purchasing an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 179,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 60,522 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 382,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

