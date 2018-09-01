Head to Head Analysis: Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) & CAPITA Grp/ADR (CTAGY)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (OTCMKTS: CTAGY) and CAPITA Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CAPITA Grp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare does not pay a dividend. CAPITA Grp/ADR pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and CAPITA Grp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -16.78% 4.55% 2.37% CAPITA Grp/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and CAPITA Grp/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $134.55 million 13.19 $14.29 million ($0.04) -2,191.75 CAPITA Grp/ADR $5.46 billion 0.20 -$150.91 million $2.35 2.78

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAPITA Grp/ADR. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAPITA Grp/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and CAPITA Grp/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 1 9 0 2.90 CAPITA Grp/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.42%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than CAPITA Grp/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAPITA Grp/ADR has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats CAPITA Grp/ADR on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

About CAPITA Grp/ADR

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services. Capita plc provides its services to banking and financial services, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, utilities, central and local government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, and science sectors. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the European Union, the Channel Islands, India, South Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

