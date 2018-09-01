Head-To-Head Review: Apricus Biosciences (APRI) versus Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX)

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ: KERX) and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Apricus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Apricus Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Apricus Biosciences and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apricus Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals 0 4 1 0 2.20

Apricus Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.60, suggesting a potential upside of 93.55%. Given Apricus Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apricus Biosciences is more favorable than Keryx Biopharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Apricus Biosciences has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apricus Biosciences and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apricus Biosciences $5.76 million 1.34 $320,000.00 ($0.99) -0.33 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals $60.64 million 6.77 -$163.44 million ($0.88) -3.88

Apricus Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Keryx Biopharmaceuticals. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apricus Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apricus Biosciences and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apricus Biosciences N/A -216.07% -152.06% Keryx Biopharmaceuticals -119.91% N/A -62.12%

Summary

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals beats Apricus Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apricus Biosciences Company Profile

Apricus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The company develops Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and RayVa, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Raynaud's phenomenon associated with scleroderma. It has a license and stock issuance agreement with Forendo Pharma Ltd. to develop and commercialize fispemifene, a tissue-specific selective estrogen receptor modulator to treat symptomatic secondary hypogonadism, chronic prostatitis, and lower urinary tract symptoms in men. Apricus Biosciences, Inc. operates in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as NexMed, Inc. and changed its name to Apricus Biosciences, Inc. in September 2010. Apricus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis. The company has strategic alliances with Japan Tobacco Inc. and Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ferric citrate in Japan; and with Panion & BF Biotech, Inc. for the development and marketing of ferric citrate. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

