Head to Head Review: Brinker International (EAT) & Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

Brinker International (NASDAQ: FRGI) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fiesta Restaurant Group does not pay a dividend. Brinker International pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brinker International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brinker International and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.14 billion 0.58 $125.88 million $3.50 12.65 Fiesta Restaurant Group $669.13 million 1.17 -$36.23 million $0.60 47.92

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Fiesta Restaurant Group. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiesta Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 4.01% -26.82% 11.89% Fiesta Restaurant Group -0.80% 5.35% 3.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brinker International and Fiesta Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 2 7 5 0 2.21 Fiesta Restaurant Group 1 0 2 0 2.33

Brinker International currently has a consensus price target of $44.71, suggesting a potential upside of 0.98%. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.52%. Given Brinker International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Brinker International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brinker International beats Fiesta Restaurant Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of December 31, 2017, it had 146 company owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, which include 137 in Florida and 9 in Atlanta, Georgia; 166 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants; and franchised 31 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, Venezuela, and Florida, as well as 7 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants in New Mexico and Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.