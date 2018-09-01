Head-To-Head Review: Teleflex (TFX) and Cytosorbents (CTSO)

Teleflex (NASDAQ: CTSO) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teleflex and Cytosorbents’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.15 billion 5.28 $152.53 million $8.40 29.46 Cytosorbents $15.15 million 30.42 -$8.46 million ($0.32) -45.78

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Teleflex has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Teleflex pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Cytosorbents does not pay a dividend. Teleflex pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 3.78% 17.32% 7.04% Cytosorbents -74.60% -100.51% -51.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teleflex and Cytosorbents, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 3 7 0 2.70 Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00

Teleflex currently has a consensus target price of $282.89, suggesting a potential upside of 14.33%. Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $13.31, suggesting a potential downside of 9.13%. Given Teleflex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Cytosorbents.

Summary

Teleflex beats Cytosorbents on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The company also provides interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and cardiac care products, such as diagnostic and intra-aortic balloon catheters, and capital equipment. In addition, it offers anesthesia products, such as pain management products for use in surgical and obstetric procedures; airway management products and related devices for use in pre-hospital emergency and hospital settings; and other pre-hospital emergency products. Further, the company offers surgical products, including Weck Ligation Systems, Weck EFx Fascial Closure Systems, Percutaneous Surgical Systems, Weck Vista bladeless access ports, Deknatel sutures, and Pilling and Kmedic surgical instruments; products for use in acute care settings for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and in general and specialty surgical applications; and single-use respiratory, urology, and interventional urology products. Additionally, it provides devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers, such as custom-engineered extrusions, diagnostic and interventional catheters, balloon sheath/dilator sets and kits, sutures, performance fibers, and bioresorbable resins and fibers. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

