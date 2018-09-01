Head-To-Head Survey: Brinker International (EAT) & Denny’s (DENN)

Brinker International (NASDAQ: DENN) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brinker International and Denny’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 2 7 5 0 2.21 Denny’s 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brinker International presently has a consensus target price of $44.71, indicating a potential upside of 0.98%. Denny’s has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.81%. Given Denny’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Denny’s is more favorable than Brinker International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brinker International and Denny’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.14 billion 0.58 $125.88 million $3.50 12.65 Denny’s $529.17 million 1.81 $39.59 million $0.58 25.98

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Denny’s. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denny’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 4.01% -26.82% 11.89% Denny’s 7.56% -39.88% 13.31%

Dividends

Brinker International pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Denny’s does not pay a dividend. Brinker International pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brinker International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Brinker International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Denny’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Denny’s beats Brinker International on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

