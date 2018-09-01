Heartland Express (HTLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HTLD. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of HTLD opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.07 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,609.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,902,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,699,000 after acquiring an additional 589,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,875,000 after acquiring an additional 364,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,775,000 after acquiring an additional 87,542 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 62,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 576,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

