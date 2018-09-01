Hecla Mining (HL) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

Media coverage about Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hecla Mining earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.563154456068 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE HL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,275. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.30 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

