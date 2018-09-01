HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA’s (HLE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HLE. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.53 ($64.57).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

Shares of HLE stock opened at €52.00 ($60.47) on Tuesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €39.08 ($45.44) and a 52 week high of €59.10 ($68.72).

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.