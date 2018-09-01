HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (HNNMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.79. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, and jeans wear; and decorations and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and children's rooms.

