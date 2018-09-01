Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HT opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $912.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $133.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.57 million. analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $219,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.