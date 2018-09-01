Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HPE. OTR Global raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

HPE opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 255,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $3,834,829.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,581.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 114,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $1,772,829.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,140.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,822,833 shares of company stock valued at $59,504,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,771.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 114,124 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16,531.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

