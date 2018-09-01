Hexcel (HXL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HXL. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Stephens set a $80.00 target price on Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.92 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.78%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 1,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.