HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

HPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Starzer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,400 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth $102,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in HighPoint Resources by 97.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. 1,440,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,276. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. HighPoint Resources has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.42 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

