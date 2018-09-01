Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.18. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $64.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $261.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.14 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded NorthWestern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Barclays started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “$58.28” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

