Home Depot Inc (HD) Holdings Raised by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 37,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 143,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $204,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $200.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $149.03 and a 12-month high of $207.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

