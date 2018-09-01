Homeserve (HSV) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 950 to GBX 1,120. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Homeserve traded as high as GBX 1,037 ($13.38) and last traded at GBX 1,027 ($13.25), with a volume of 396268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,024 ($13.21).

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSV. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Homeserve from GBX 890 ($11.48) to GBX 950 ($12.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Homeserve from GBX 960 ($12.38) to GBX 1,000 ($12.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.32) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homeserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 900 ($11.61).

In related news, insider Tom Rusin sold 109,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.61), for a total value of £988,974 ($1,275,766.25). Also, insider Johnathan Ford sold 36,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.75), for a total transaction of £332,487.67 ($428,905.66). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,656 shares of company stock worth $188,732,835.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

