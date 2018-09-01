HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Receives $31.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

HMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

HMST stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 93,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,387. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $783.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $120.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary L. Vincent sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $250,132.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,123 shares in the company, valued at $417,617.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Schultz sold 11,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $343,265.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 27.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HomeStreet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

