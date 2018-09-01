Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 260,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 244,015 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 16th. DA Davidson lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Hope Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

In other news, EVP David Lee Song sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $71,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Byun sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $721,735.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

