Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) Director Sells $51,725.00 in Stock

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Director Larry N. Middleton sold 2,500 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $51,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.33 million. sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 59,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 61,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 49,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

