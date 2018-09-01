HSBC (HSBC) vs. BankFinancial (BFIN) Critical Review

HSBC (NASDAQ: BFIN) and BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and BankFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC N/A N/A N/A BankFinancial 19.06% 7.72% 0.95%

Dividends

HSBC pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BankFinancial pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankFinancial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HSBC and BankFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 1 8 4 0 2.23 BankFinancial 0 1 1 0 2.50

HSBC presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 79.55%. BankFinancial has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.02%. Given BankFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BankFinancial is more favorable than HSBC.

Risk & Volatility

HSBC has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankFinancial has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of BankFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of BankFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HSBC and BankFinancial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $53.82 billion 3.28 $9.77 billion N/A N/A BankFinancial $62.59 million 4.44 $9.00 million $0.63 25.32

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than BankFinancial.

Summary

BankFinancial beats HSBC on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The Commercial Banking segment provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers throughout the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt, equity, and advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small enterprises, mid-market companies, and multinationals. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of advisory, financing, prime, research and analysis, securities, trading and sales, and transaction banking services to corporates, financial institutions, and resources and energy groups. The Global Private Banking segment provides private banking, and investment and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. The company operates through approximately 3,900 offices in 67 countries and territories worldwide. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. Further, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. It operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

