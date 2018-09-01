HSS Hire Group (HSS) Shares Up 15.3%

HSS Hire Group PLC (LON:HSS) shares shot up 15.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41). 421,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 633% from the average session volume of 57,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.75 ($0.36).

A number of research firms recently commented on HSS. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSS Hire Group in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities raised HSS Hire Group to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

In other news, insider Steve Ashmore bought 313,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £100,313.28 ($129,403.10).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through HSS Core and HSS Specialist segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

